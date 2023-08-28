April 4, 1930—August 18, 2023

SILVER STAR—Roger James Schofield, our father, grandfather and best buddy passed away peacefully at his home the morning of August 18th.

Roger was born in Killdeer, North Dakota to Anne and Clyde Schofield and relocated to Glasgow, MT where he grew up and graduated.

Roger was in Active Duty in the Army from 1951-1953 and the Army Reserves from 1953-1958. He then moved to Butte, MT where he had three wonderful children, Dean, Charlene, and Bruce. He worked at Stauffer Chemical as a lab technician until his retirement in 1988. A few years later he moved to Silver Star, MT where he himself built his dream cabin next to Charlene with some great friends and families help. Roger loved log cabins, he in fact built a second cabin in his early 80’s with very little help. Roger loved spending time with his family and grandkids fishing, hunting, ATV riding, boating, and camping. He was always busy building something creative and enjoyed making unique gifts for family. There wasn’t much of anything he couldn’t do. In the summers you would find him boating and camping and winters were spent hunting and snowmobiling. He enjoyed auctions with John and buying lots of treasures. Roger loved his fancy cars, boats and hats. Once he found something he typically bought multiples and outfits to match.

Roger was a huge part of his grandchildren’s lives and will be missed beyond words. He had an incredible life filled with love and memories.

Roger is preceded in death by Anne Brazer (mother); Clyde Schofield (father); Henry Brazer (stepfather); his three brothers: Bob and Russ Schofield, Harold Brazer; Charlene Hill (daughter); John Hill (son-in law/best friend).

Roger is survived by his sons: Dean (Kathleen) Schofield, and Bruce Schofield; his grandchildren: Jaqueline (Bala) Hill, Tawnya (Jim) Nicholls, Jeremiah Hill, Connie (Bret) Carter, Jason Hill, and Jolene (Davey) Banks; his great-grandchildren: Tyler (Marissa) Hill, Cody Hill, Samantha (Riley) Novich, Tony Nicholls, Grace Hill, Jasmine (aka Jazma Banks), Tyce Carter, Lilly Banks, Johnny Banks, Rishna and Anjeli Balamurali; great-great-grandchildren: Juniper and Jasper Hill.

He is also survived by his newest family members: Cheryl Hill, Mitchell, Heather, Marshaill, Mcaill, Malayia and Mariah Wilke who became a significant part of his life the past several years.

Roger will be so very missed by so many and we were all blessed and honored to have such an incredible man in our lives for so long. Lessons, stories and jokes will never be forgotten and will be passed down through generations. Rest Easy Papa Roger, you earned it, we love you so much.