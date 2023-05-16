TONOPAH, AZ - Rocky Lane Sayler, 68, of Tonopah, Arizona, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held on June 3, 2023, at the VFW in East Helena, MT, starting at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/surprise-az/rocky-sayler-11268834 to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Rocky.