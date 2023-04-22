Roberta "Robie" Jane (Verwolf) Faught

March 14, 1946 - April 14, 2023

ANACONDA - Roberta "Robie" Jane (Verwolf) Faught was a fourth generation Montanan born in Bozeman on March 14, 1946 to Margaret "Barrett" (Verwolf) Whittaker and George Verwolf. As the youngest of three, she had a very close bond with her mom. Robie came from extremely humble beginnings. Her mother was always there for her, but mostly Robie felt like she had to fight for what little she had in life.

Robie was trained and worked in Yellowstone National Park as a waitress and worked in various restaurants in Bozeman. She was working at Colonel's Restaurant when Stanley Faught and his date came in for dinner. After her shift, Robie was waiting for the bus when Stan, with his date, offered her a ride home and Robie accepted. Stan called on her and met her mom the next day. Margaret approved of Stan. He gave her first brand new winter coat and always took care of her in their 49 years of marriage.

After a whirlwind courtship and romance, Stan and Robie were married on May 7, 1966 in Bozeman. Together they raised five children, Anthony Faught, Charie Faught, Lisa Lea Faught, Daniel Faught, and Rebecca "Beckie" (Faught) Meyers. Stan, Robie, and family lived in several towns in Montana due to his job, including Hardin and Missoula. Robie gave her kids a solid foundation in life. She sent each to kindergarten with highly developed reading and math skills. She taught them many card and board games, teaching rules and strategies. She instilled self sufficiency and independence in her kids, including the ability to speak up for oneself and fight if necessary.

Robie was a highly creative person, had a passion for colors, and loved children. She lived life on her own terms, was not one to have airs about her, and really connected with people from all walks of life. If people didn't like her, then "tough noogies." She spent time making gifts for her family. She was extremely talented at knitting and crocheting. She loved to organize fun events and parties. She was popular with neighbors and their kids. Her favorite thing, according to her, was "to drink and tell lies."

Robie and Stan settled outside of Anaconda in the country after Stan's retirement, which Robie loved. She stayed in the house after Stan passed in 2015. She passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stan and her mother, Margaret.

She is survived by her aforementioned children; daughter-in-law, Jane Faught; son-in-law, Matthew G. Meyers, and granddaughters: Shayla "Shay" Faught and Madison Faught (Daniel's daughters) and Raquel Meyers (Beckie's daughter).

Thanks to Pintler Hospice, especially Ruth, Shelley, Amy, Libby and Melissa. Robie was well loved and left the world a better place with many gifts and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer, details to be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.