Robert Sampson, 86

March 16, 1934-Jan. 13, 2021

Robert (Bob) Sampson, 86, our friend, father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away the morning of Jan. 13, 2021. Bob was born on March 16, 1934, in National City, California, to a US Navy family and was raised in Silver Bow County, where he attended Butte High School. He worked a variety of jobs starting as a butcher ending up working for and retiring from IBM; he worked in Washington State and Montana.

For a brief period of time, Bob was in the US Naval Reserve. Bob married young and had two children with Patty; following a divorce, he married his second wife, Shirley, and adopted her two children. After their divorce, he married his third wife, Karen, and adopted her four children. In 2009, he rekindled a friendship with a colleague he had supported at IBM. Bob married his true love, Helen Radoman; he knew endless joy with Helen and her extended family. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and spent as much time in the woods as possible. As a youngster, he and his best friend, Joe, used to walk across the flats and up the mountain to a mine; playing, eating lunch and then returning home. He was a self-taught architect, drew plans up and built several buildings. He invented a log cutting device and was granted a US Patent.