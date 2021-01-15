Robert Sampson, 86

March 16, 1934-Jan. 13, 2021
Robert (Bob) Sampson, 86, our friend, father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away the morning of Jan. 13, 2021. Bob was born on March 16, 1934, in National City, California, to a US Navy family and was raised in Silver Bow County, where he attended Butte High School. He worked a variety of jobs starting as a butcher ending up working for and retiring from IBM; he worked in Washington State and Montana.
For a brief period of time, Bob was in the US Naval Reserve. Bob married young and had two children with Patty; following a divorce, he married his second wife, Shirley, and adopted her two children. After their divorce, he married his third wife, Karen, and adopted her four children. In 2009, he rekindled a friendship with a colleague he had supported at IBM. Bob married his true love, Helen Radoman; he knew endless joy with Helen and her extended family. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and spent as much time in the woods as possible. As a youngster, he and his best friend, Joe, used to walk across the flats and up the mountain to a mine; playing, eating lunch and then returning home. He was a self-taught architect, drew plans up and built several buildings. He invented a log cutting device and was granted a US Patent.
He was a super star at IBM, receiving numerous performance awards; no customer complaint was ever received. He had a knack for machines and electronic items.
He followed his dad's footsteps and was a champion chess player and taught the game to many.
Bob loved to laugh, he loved people and he loved his family. He was a gifted orator and storyteller; he used to have everyone spellbound as he read some of his favorite short stories. Helen and Bob's home was a favorite destination by many for afternoon “Happy Hour.”
Bob was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Helen. He is survived by his children, Theresa (Steve) Carter of Kenai, Alaska, and John (Leslie) Sampson of San Diego, California; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private burial service was held; he was placed alongside his beloved wife in what they called “The Condo.” Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.