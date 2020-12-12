Robert Louis 'Lou' Gott, 81

July 13, 1939-Nov. 30, 2020
Robert Louis ”Lou” Gott, age 81, of Belton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held on a later date.
Lou was born on July 13, 1939, in Gary, Indiana, to Robert Lewis Gott and Katherine (Whetsell) Gott. After graduating Butte High School in the class of 1957, Lou went on to receive a degree in petroleum engineering from Montana School of Mines (now Montana Tech), class of 1963, where he also belonged to Theta Tau fraternity.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a civil engineer working at multiple bases in the U.S. and two tours in Southeast Asia. He spent five years at Chanute AFB as commander of the Department of Defense Fire Fighters School. He later was the base civil engineer at Eielson AFB, Alaska, where upon the absence of the base commander, he would be the acting base commander. He attained the rank of lieutenant colonel and retired after 21 years of service, having been awarded numerous medals and decorations.
Lou and Madelon Vethe were married on June 8, 1963, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, in their hometown of Butte, Montana. Together they were blessed with four daughters. In life Robert was a member of Lord of Love Lutheran Church, loved golfing, and loved cars, especially his 1929 Buick, which he worked hard on.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Kate Gott; brother, Keith Foster; and two nephews, Robert Foster Jr. and Matthew Moody.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Madelon Gott; four wonderful daughters, Robin Warner, Jessica Wink (Douglas), Karan Wasilewski, and Bethany Ladd (Keith); brother, Robert L. Foster (Lila); sister, Patricia Moody; and nine precious grandchildren, Will, Kristin, Madelon (Jason), John, Danny, Nick, Robby, Victoria, and Alexander. Sister–in-law, Judy Hales (Norman); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org or Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 8306 E 171st Street, Belton, Missouri 64012 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation www.tunnel2towers.org Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816-322-5278.
