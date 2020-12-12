Robert Louis 'Lou' Gott, 81

July 13, 1939-Nov. 30, 2020

Robert Louis ”Lou” Gott, age 81, of Belton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held on a later date.

Lou was born on July 13, 1939, in Gary, Indiana, to Robert Lewis Gott and Katherine (Whetsell) Gott. After graduating Butte High School in the class of 1957, Lou went on to receive a degree in petroleum engineering from Montana School of Mines (now Montana Tech), class of 1963, where he also belonged to Theta Tau fraternity.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a civil engineer working at multiple bases in the U.S. and two tours in Southeast Asia. He spent five years at Chanute AFB as commander of the Department of Defense Fire Fighters School. He later was the base civil engineer at Eielson AFB, Alaska, where upon the absence of the base commander, he would be the acting base commander. He attained the rank of lieutenant colonel and retired after 21 years of service, having been awarded numerous medals and decorations.