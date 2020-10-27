Robert Joseph Wulf, 81

After high school, Robert began a career as an apprentice plumber, working with his brother, Ozzie. Feeling the need to serve his country he enlisted in the US Army in January 1959. He was assigned to Company B 97th Engineering Battalion serving in Northern France, during the Berlin Wall Crisis. While serving in France, he married his hometown sweetheart, June Lahti, and was blessed with his first son. He was honorably discharged in December of 1964, returning to his hometown and growing the family with an additional son and daughter.

In Butte, he picked up his tools and went back to plumbing and pipefitting. He was a proud union member of Local 41 working for many of the local plumbing and heating companies. His fondest memory was working for Reardon Plumbing. In 1974, during the construction of the Arbiter Plant in Anaconda, he was offered the opportunity to travel the world as a construction superintendent for Bechtel Corporation. From there he was off to the races building oil refineries, concentrators, textile, carbon fiber, nuclear power and geothermal plants. His travels took him from Amarillo, Texas, to South Africa; from Eveleth, Minnesota, to Balikpapan Indonesia. Not to mention the time he spent at the US Borax Plant in Barstow, California, Koch Industries in South Carolina, and Eastman Kodak Company, Kodak Island, in New York State. His crowning achievement was being the project superintendent for the construction of the new Balikpapan, Indonesia, oil refinery. At that time, it was one of the biggest oil refineries in South East Asia.