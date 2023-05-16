Robert John Stark, 80

March 3, 1943 - May 7, 2023

TWIN BRIDGES - Robert John Stark, 80, of Twin Bridges, MT, passed away May 7, 2023, surrounded by his family, at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.

Robert was born in 1943 in Twin Bridges and ranched there most of his life. He purchased a semi in 1995 and began trucking full time after leaving the ranch in 1999.

He is survived by his daughters: Linda and Tamara Stark; son, Dale (Marlys) Stark; grandsons: Daniel, Morgan, and Devlin Stark; great-grandsons: Lucas Petersen Stark and Landon Stark, and sisters-in-law: Sheryl (Torgerson) Njos and LeArla Torgerson.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and May (Karlstrom) Stark; wife, Diane (Torgerson) Stark; daughter, Connie Stark, and granddaughter, Kendra Stark.

Viewing will be at K & L Mortuary on May 25 and 26 with family visitation Friday, May 26 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 27 at the Twin Bridges School Auditorium. A gathering will be held at the Twin Bridges School lunchroom after the services.