Robert Foster, 89

July 28, 1931-Jan. 22, 2021

Robert Leo Foster, "Bob," was born July 28, 1931, and passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 22, 2021. Best friend, role model, husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, Bob will be remembered for his remarkable compassion of others and deep love of life.

Born in Pocatello, Idaho, Bob served proudly in the US Navy during the Korean War. Upon returning to civilian life, he met the love of his life, Lila Frances Nulty, in Butte, Montana. Bob later graduated with a BS in accounting from Montana State University. Professionally, Bob was in charge of distribution at Squibb Pharma and later was a career executive at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). He won many BMS "Go-Getter" trips for top performance and excellence in team building and staff development. Bob was loved and respected by all who met him.