Robert Fayette “Bob” Jenkins, 86

Aug. 05, 1934-Sept. 09, 2020

Mr. Robert Fayette “Bob” Jenkins passed away on Wednesday, September 09, 2020, at his residence. Bob was born on August 05, 1934, in Butte, Montana, the son of William “Bill” and Lois (Sullivan) Jenkins.

Bob attended the Immaculate Conception Parochial School and graduated from Boys’ Central. He worked at the Excelsior Meat Market for the Noonan brothers, who were close family friends. For many years he was employed by the ACM (Anaconda Copper Mining Company) as an Equipment Operator, in the Berkeley Pit. He also worked for the U.S. Forest Service and the Butte-Silver Bow Water Company, from where he retired. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union and also the Knights of Columbus, for which he served as Grand Knight of the Butte JFK chapter.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lois Jenkins; his brothers, Bud and Denny Jenkins; his infant sister, Elizabeth Jeanette Jenkins; and his brother-in-law, Matt Flanick. He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Peggy Flanick, Anne and Louie Theofelis, and Gayle and Clem Patritti; his sisters-in-law, Sharon Jenkins and Linda Jenkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call of Friday after 12:00 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Rite of Committal will follow in HolyCrossCatholicCemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Rockies, or the charity of the donor’s choice. Duggan Dolan Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.