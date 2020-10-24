Robert Driscoll “RD” Corette, 80

In 1993, Patty and RD took on a young boy, Cameron Lundy — another example of their unconditional love. They had many adventures with Cameron and adopted him in 1998. The children considered RD (Dad, Rdad and RD) as their “rock,” who always showed unconditional love — a guy who always had their back, always in their corner, always had time for them no matter the situation. His positive attitude and zest for life were admired and had a profound impact on them. He was known by his kids as a man who lived out his faith more than anyone they’ve ever known. He was a father who led by example, teaching good manners, how to have fun, respect others and yourself. He wasn’t a helicopter parent but one who taught the kids the difference between right and wrong and trusted they would do right. He taught compassion, generosity, kindness, empathy and to follow your passions and dreams. His legacy lives on through his children and grandchildren.