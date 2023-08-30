Robert David Shiner "Papa Bob"

November 20, 1946 - August 18, 2023

Robert David Shiner, "Papa Bob," aged 76, died peacefully on August 18, 2023 after having dementia since 2018. Born in Butte Montana to Julius and Agnellus Shiner, Bob attended Boys Central High School in Butte. Shortly after high school, Bob and a lifelong friend joined the army and there he served as chaplain's assistant.

Bob was an active member of AA since 1984 and his enthusiasm for sobriety and the twelve steps was infectious. He had a unique talent for welcoming and helping newcomers. His motto was always, "It is a good day to be sober!"

Bob loved Montana and spent summers there after his retirement… hiking and fishing. He always said his biggest decision of the day there was where to go fishing and what kind of bait to use.

Bob married Peg Duggan in 1998. In 1999 he retired from thirty plus years of driving for Golden Gate Transit… a job he was good at and he always appreciated. Bob was a social guy and loved people. He had a beautiful gift of making people feel appreciated and valued.

During his retirement years, he loved traveling especially to the Cook Islands which he visited with his wife for about twenty years. He referred to "snorkeling" as his new drug of choice.

Bob is survived by his wife, Peg Duggan, his son, Shawn McManus (Colleen), stepsons Ben Chambers (Karin Kaufman) and Luke Chambers (Erika), his sisters, Dianne Shiner, Judy Shiner, Teresa Shiner (Mike McCormick), and Jami Shiner; grandchildren: Madison Kingman (Jonny), Allison McManus, Kyla Chambers, Zane Chambers, Thomas Chambers and Isabel Chambers and several wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Julius and Agnellus Shiner.

In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Marin Alano Club, 1360 Lincoln Ave., San Rafael, CA 94901 or Pintler Pets Humane Society, 80 Silver Street, Anaconda, MT 59711. Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday November 3rd, 2023 at 11am at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Fairfax with reception following at the Marin Art and Garden Center, 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Ross, CA. All are invited to attend to celebrate Bob's bright spirit.