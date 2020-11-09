Robert 'Bob' William Toivonen, 77

Considering Bob was such an amazing teacher, it isn't surprising that he excelled as a coach as well. Bob always viewed coaching as teaching, just with the setting transferred to a field or court. He coached many teams, including the Butte Merchant's softball team where he met his wife Ginger, the Butte High Softball team who was recently inducted into the Butte Hall of Fame for their 1992 state championship, and of course all of his children's' elementary teams. As head coach for the Bulldogs, Bob's teams won the Western AA title every season. He had an amazing knack for teaching hitting, and his batters were routinely at the top of AA. As an assistant coach in 1995, he and his daughter Beth celebrated a special state championship title. Bob passed his coaching acumen on to his kids, and along with his wife Ginger, would routinely travel almost 400 miles to watch their son Chris coach. Together, they rarely missed a game. Bob was also a lifelong Dodgers fan, as are his kids and grandkids. It was particularly special for him when the Dodgers broke their 32 year World Series drought.