Robert ‘Bob’ Maurice Tilley, 95

Dec. 20, 1924-Nov. 24, 2020
Robert “Bob” Maurice Tilley, age 95, passed away Nov. 24, 2020.
He was born to George and Eva (Inman) Dec. 20, 1924, in Waterbury, Connecticut; the eldest of six children.
His life of adventures began while growing up with those siblings in several locations in the state of Maine. After graduating from high school in Camden, he joined the Coast Guard and went to Signalman school in Massachusetts. He discovered a love for Alaska while serving in the Aleutian Islands and was anxious to return after the war.
On that return trip, (on his beloved Harley) fate would take him through Butte, Montana, where he met his future wife, Lela Morehead. They were married on Nov. 26, 1949, and had two children; a son, Chesley, and daughter, Roberta.
Bob was a great machinist and used that gift working for the ACM, starting in 1949, first at the Anaconda Smelter and later, at the Butte Concentrator. He retired 34 years later, in 1983; with the Company closure. After retirement, he kept busy helping many friends and neighbors with many of their household projects. He was a great handyman and always willing to lend a helping hand.
He had an adventurous life, loving Montana and everything outdoors. He envisioned himself somewhat of a "cowboy" and loved his time up in the Ruby Valley with Bill Tate and the rest of his hunting buddies.
However, his most precious time spent was with his son-in-law, Sonny. Nothing made him happier than the time they spent hiking, fishing, camping and four-wheeling together.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Lela; parents, George and Eva; siblings, Ethel Tovet, Aubrey, Linwood, Herbert, and Richard Tilley. Also, nieces and nephews, Linda and Tom Brosovic, Tom Brosovic Jr., and Robert Goodman.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Roberta and Ed (Sonny) Dobb; granddaughter, Cassie Dobb and fiancé, Mike Forsman, Butte; granddaughters, Nicole, Donna, Kimberly of Colorado; nieces and nephews, Mary Kay (Wayne) Fox, Don Goodman, Bill Goodman, Debbie (K.C.) Moen, JoAnn Goodman; and cousin, David (Ann) Inman.
He is also survived by good friends, Bill and Bernice Tate, Jim Harris, Gina (Frank) Fleming, and Amanda (Ian) Cassidy.
Bob will be greatly missed. He was a good husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was kind, generous, an animal-lover, a helper and a story-teller.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
There will be no service at this time. A celebration of Bob's Life will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Bob. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Bob and his family.
