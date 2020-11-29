Robert ‘Bob’ Maurice Tilley, 95

Dec. 20, 1924-Nov. 24, 2020

Robert “Bob” Maurice Tilley, age 95, passed away Nov. 24, 2020.

He was born to George and Eva (Inman) Dec. 20, 1924, in Waterbury, Connecticut; the eldest of six children.

His life of adventures began while growing up with those siblings in several locations in the state of Maine. After graduating from high school in Camden, he joined the Coast Guard and went to Signalman school in Massachusetts. He discovered a love for Alaska while serving in the Aleutian Islands and was anxious to return after the war.

On that return trip, (on his beloved Harley) fate would take him through Butte, Montana, where he met his future wife, Lela Morehead. They were married on Nov. 26, 1949, and had two children; a son, Chesley, and daughter, Roberta.

Bob was a great machinist and used that gift working for the ACM, starting in 1949, first at the Anaconda Smelter and later, at the Butte Concentrator. He retired 34 years later, in 1983; with the Company closure. After retirement, he kept busy helping many friends and neighbors with many of their household projects. He was a great handyman and always willing to lend a helping hand.