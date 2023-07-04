Robert "Bob" Frank Francisco

Nov. 3, 1933 ~ June 29, 2023

ANACONDA - On Thursday, June 29, 2023, Bob passed away at New Horizons Assisted Living in Anaconda, MT due to natural causes. Dad was 89 years old.

He was born on November 3, 1933, to Frank and Myrtle Francisco. He attended Beaverdam Grade School, Anaconda Junior High and graduated from Anaconda High School in 1951. Some of his fondest memories in high school were playing football and being a part of the winning State Championship Team in 1950.

Dad was a long-time faithful servant of the Anaconda Catholic Community. Also, he served our country in the Air Force for eight years. His proudest achievement during that time was writing and teaching the Survival Instructor curriculum.

Although having dated Mom for two years during high school, it was when Dad was home on leave from the service where he and Mom reconnected, were married on October 22, 1955, and blessed with their family of nine children.

After being discharged from the Air Force, Dad and Mom made their home in Anaconda where his service to the community began. He was employed at the Local Brewery where his love of Rainier was kindled. After that he began to sell Metropolitan Life Insurance, they bought the Dairy Queen with their friends Gene and Noreen Vuckovich, managed Wraith Ski Hill, and bought MacIntyre's Clothing Store where both Mom and Dad worked full time.

His service to the community included volunteering on many boards on both the state and local level, with 18 years as the Chairman of the Board of the Anaconda Community Hospital being his proudest. Because of his life of service, he received numerous awards.

Dad has been reunited with Mom, along with many special family and friends including son, Bobby, brothers: Billy and Jack Francisco and Cliff Paynter, and sisters: Marlene Kelly and Judy Cecconi. Special Angels, Matt and Mark McDonald, Tyne Trueax, and Alex Thatcher.

Dad's service will continue on the other side guiding and protecting his children: Deb (Jim) Trueax, Mick (Ellie) Francisco, Jodie (Mark) McDonald, Geri (Greg) Wyant, Berta (Doug) Linsted, Steve (Julie) Francisco, Bill (Denise) Francisco, and Leah (Leo) Francisco; 24 grandchildren: and 19 great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank the Staff at New Horizons and Pintler Home Health and Hospice for all of their love and care of Dad.

We Will Miss You Dad. We Love You and We'll See You On The Other Side.

A vigil and recitation of the rosary will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania St., Anaconda, MT. A Funeral Mass for Bob will held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. A viewing and visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Immediately following the Mass, a graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A funeral luncheon will take place following the graveside service in the Hunthausen Center of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Please visit longfellowfinneganriddle.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Bob.

