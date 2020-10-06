Robert ‘Bob’ Fivey III, 69

Aug. 31, 1951-Oct. 4, 2020

To say that heaven gained an angel on Sunday, October 4, 2020, is not exactly accurate. However, heaven gained something so much more.

Heaven gained a dutiful son who was required to find his way in this world at a very early age. Robert “Bob” Edward Fivey III was born on August 31, 1951, in Los Angeles, California, to Robert II and Lorainne Fivey. At a young age, Bob moved with his parents and only sister, Roberta, to Fairbanks, Alaska. Bob remained in Alaska until the time of his parent’s death. At the age of 12, Bob then moved to Butte, Montana, and resided with his grandparents, Vernon and Hannah Jokela.

Heaven also gained a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. While attending Butte High School, Bob met his future wife, Jeanine Hulverson. The high school sweethearts were married on February 10, 1973. After many loving years of marriage, these vows were renewed on September 25, 2020. Bob and Jeanine welcomed two children, Nikole in 1976, and Robert IV, “Bobby” in 1978. Bob was also the proud grandfather of six grandchildren, Avery, Lucy, Cade and Reese Kelly and Kesley and Ashton Fivey. Rugar, Bob’s beloved black lab, was also part of his family for many years. Nothing in Bob’s life meant more to him than his family. He was the proudest family man and our pillar of strength.