Robert "Bob" Briney, 90

June 13, 1932 – June 7, 2023

BUTTE - Robert C. Briney (Beans) was born to Hiram and Winifred Briney on June 13, 1932, in Butte. He was the youngest of five siblings. He attended Sherman Grade School and graduated from Butte High School in 1950. In September 1950, he joined the Navy for four years. He became Navy Airman and was assigned to Patrol Bombers. They were stationed in Azuki Japan and Korea then later Hawaii and Guam. He was honorably discharged in June of 1954.

After his time in the Navy, he went to the University of Montana and received a B.A. Degree in Education. He began teaching at East Junior High in 1959. Also in 1959, Bob married Barbara (Sarah) at the Congregational Church. Bob was married to Barbara for 56 years. Barbara had two children from her previous marriage, Linda and Joe, whom Bob took as his own. The third beautiful life change in 1959 was the birth of his and Barbara's son, Brett.

In 1968, Bob received his master's degree from The University of Montana Western. Throughout his career, Bob held many roles, a teacher, counselor, and administrator. When Bob became principal at Butte High, Bob and Barbara never missed a sporting event. He retired as principal of Butte High School in 1983. After retirement, he and Barbara lived in Georgetown Lake for 13 years and he worked as a bartender and his wife waited tables. They returned to Butte in 1998 and resided in Walkerville.

Bob always enjoyed life with family and friends. While their children were young, they would go camping in the Wise River area, and would frequent their cabin in Elk Park which they purchased in the late sixties. There were many great times with family and friends there. In addition to time with family, they loved to socialize and loved to go dancing at the Elks. In later years, Bob enjoyed going to lunch at the Senior Center and going for coffee with his coffee crew.

Bob was always active throughout his life. He and Barbara played softball on coed teams, and Bob was an avid runner. As Bob got older, he continued an active lifestyle by walking nearly every day until he was 90 years old. Bob always enjoyed playing sports and watching sports. He went to his good friend's, Ed Christie, house for Monday night football for the past 20 years. He was a proud Montana Grizzlies fan and favored the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Mariners. He may have been the Butte High Bulldog's number one fan. He attended every game he could even at 90 years old.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Winifred Briney; his sisters: Virginia and Shirley and brothers: Tom (T.J.) and Jacob; wife, Barbara; nephews: Alan and Mark Doan, and Jim, Mike, and John Boston.

Bob is survived by his son, Brett Briney and stepchildren: Linda Garrett and Joe "Hooker" Nelson; his grandchildren: Brett Robert Briney and Erin Briney (Brian Mondloch); Sheri (Todd) Sullivan, Shelly Sullivan, Lana (Carl) Schreyer, Jake (Christina) Nelson; his great-grandchildren: Mia and Armoni Mondloch, Sharaya Sullivan, Samantha Nelson, Shijia Sullivan, Bridger Sullivan, Lenya, Phoenyx, and Finley Schreyer; and his great-great-grandson, Kayden Humphries. In addition to immediate family, Bob is survived by Robin Briney, Tom Doan and families and Bob and Rick Boston and families.

To assure family from across the U.S. can attend, services will be held Monday July 24, 2023. The ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Helena. This will be a 30-minute ceremony, so please arrive early. We will have a celebration of Bob's life in Butte at the McQueen Athletic Club, 3250 Hecla St., following the ceremony at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Bob the Southwest Montana Veteran's Home, 65 Veteran's Circle, Butte, MT 59701.

