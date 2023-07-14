LAKESIDE, MT - Ricky Dotson passed away on July 4, 2023 at his home in Lakeside with his wife Beth at his side. Rick was born to Raymond and Marjorie Dotson on October 16, 1952 in Butte, the second of eight children. He was raised in Butte and Lambert, Montana and graduated from Butte High School. Rick was a long-term member of the Butte Laborers' Union. He married the love of his life on June 24, 1977. They spent 46 wonderful years together. Many happy times were spent with friends and family camping, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors. He was an avid car enthusiast, racing with his brother Mike at Lost Creek Raceway. He loved his music and was very proud of his collection of guitars, especially his father's Fender Strat and amplifier. In 1999 Rick and Beth moved to Lakeside, MT where he got involved in restoring old vehicles. He loved spending time with his family and thoroughly enjoyed teaching his nephews and nieces ways to annoy their parents.