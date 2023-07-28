Richard Sydney Harris

February 18, 1939 - July 23, 2023

Richard Sydney Harris was born on February 18, 1939 to Agnes (Sidney) Harris and Richard Harris. He passed away peacefully with his sons by his side along with the caring hospice staff of Renaissance Senior Living on July 23, 2023.

Richard (Dick) was musically inclined from a young age. He played piano and was even featured on the radio. He also enjoyed playing the banjo in his younger years. He was educated in Anaconda and graduated from Anaconda High School and then attended and graduated from the University of Montana. He was a proud Griz fan.

Dick married Joann Magnan. He and Joann had two wonderful sons, Richard Benjamin Harris and Joseph Paul Harris. While Dick and Joann didn't stay married, they raised their boys with a love for the outdoors and appreciation for family.

In 1972, Dick completed fire service training and worked for the fire service. He also spent several years working for the school district in Anaconda. Later in his career, Dick was a caring social worker, working for child and adult protective services for the State of Montana for many years.

Dick was skilled craftsman. He did beautiful work laying tile and creating animal figures and other things out of wood. He had a witty sense of humor, warm smile and was a great storyteller.

Dick enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, feeding birds and playing golf. Among his favorite golf partners were his Uncle Bill, Aunt Lucy and Aunt Norma.

Dick is survived by his sons: Ben (Shaeanna) Harris of Anaconda; granddaughter, Rachel Harris of Dillon, Joe (Shannon) Harris and grandson, Ian Harris of Polson; siblings: Robert (Grace) Harris of Missoula; Norma Harris of Georgetown Lake and Lakewood, CO, Rodney (Shawn) Harris of Missoula, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents: Agnes and RIchard Harris; his beloved Uncle Bill Sidney, Aunt Norma Dwyer, Aunt Lucy Wasvig, Aunt Pauline Platt, Aunt May Pinskey and his brother, Ronald (Jim) Harris.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home Chapel.

Please visit the longfellowfinneganriddle.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Dick.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Dick and his family.