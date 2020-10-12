Richard Olaf ‘Razzbo’ Rasmussen, 90

Rich retired early from the Seattle School District and looked forward to spending time at his cabin on the Skykomish River and later, his lake cabin on Lake Bosworth. In later years, he enjoyed family holidays with his granddaughters and their families.

Our dad made his way to Montana after an injury at 90 years of age. He could be near his daughters and families. It was the first time he had lived anywhere else so he would repeat “Never forget where you are from ...” In previous years, he would visit his family in Montana for trips to Yellowstone, fishing with special brother-in-law, Lee Maki, and boat trips with son-in-law, Fred Henningsen. Visiting daughter, Carrie, in Colorado and seeing the Colorado Rockies play was a huge highlight. He wore his CR hat after that and it was his favorite. Time with daughter, Lori, and grandson, Phillip, in Missoula “seeing the town” was another fun memory.