Richard K. Thomas, 62, of Butte, Montana, died unexpectedly on June 10, 2020, while visiting La Paz County, Arizona.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Samuel and Audrey Thomas. He attended Palisades High School in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Richard was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Kimberly (Hitchon); his son, Christopher Thomas; sister, Susan Thomas; and brothers, Bill and Sam Thomas.

He is survived by his daughter, Jillian Thomas; son, Michael Thomas; and grandsons, Michael and Marcus Clark and Aaron and Austin Tran.

Richard enjoyed the quiet outdoors including walking, hunting, fishing and he loved bald eagles.

Richard was a sweet and humble soul who always remained genuine no matter how trying life could be. He will be remembered and missed dearly by his friends and family. His spirit is now flying free.

Condolences may be sent to the family c/o 12 Skyline Dr., Chalfont, PA 18914.