Richard 'Dick' Maurice Mulcahy, 91

Aug. 9, 1929-Dec. 30, 2020

Our sweet and beloved dad, Richard Maurice Mulcahy, of Butte, Montana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, surrounded by his children, Richy, Margie, Frances and Charlie. He was 91 years young. Born Aug. 9, 1929, the fifth of 13 children, to Thomas (Tity) and May Mulcahy. He attended Butte's St. Mary's Grade School and Boys' Central High School. While in high school, he worked at McKee Printing and Mulcahy's Bar. He joined the Navy Reserve right out of high school and was drafted into the Army in 1951.

That same year he married Helen Claire Shannon at St. Patrick's Church. The following day he had to report for duty at Fort Flagler in Port Townsend, Washington. His unit was practicing amphibious landings for potential invasion of what is now North Korea. He was transferred to Camp Desert Rock in Nevada and was trained as a demolition specialist. He participated in eight above ground nuclear bomb detonations. He loved the Army.