Richard 'Dick' Maurice Mulcahy, 91

Aug. 9, 1929-Dec. 30, 2020
Our sweet and beloved dad, Richard Maurice Mulcahy, of Butte, Montana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, surrounded by his children, Richy, Margie, Frances and Charlie. He was 91 years young. Born Aug. 9, 1929, the fifth of 13 children, to Thomas (Tity) and May Mulcahy. He attended Butte's St. Mary's Grade School and Boys' Central High School. While in high school, he worked at McKee Printing and Mulcahy's Bar. He joined the Navy Reserve right out of high school and was drafted into the Army in 1951.
That same year he married Helen Claire Shannon at St. Patrick's Church. The following day he had to report for duty at Fort Flagler in Port Townsend, Washington. His unit was practicing amphibious landings for potential invasion of what is now North Korea. He was transferred to Camp Desert Rock in Nevada and was trained as a demolition specialist. He participated in eight above ground nuclear bomb detonations. He loved the Army.
After his separation from the military, they moved to Seattle and started a family. While in Seattle, he entered the sheet metal trade as an apprentice, becoming a journeyman in 1958. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Locals 99 and 66 for 62 years. He was a union delegate and traveled to Washington D.C. In 1972, his career took him to Point Barrow, Alaska, where he worked on several construction projects throughout the state. He was a very hard worker, whether it be on the job or building a playhouse for his girls. He could build anything! Always helping the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts on their outings.
He loved to watch Mariners baseball, especially with his grandson, Brian. Seahawks were a close second! Restoring old cars, fishing, since he was a young boy with his dad, boating, bowling, painting, listening to the Irish Rovers, learning to speak Gaelic and enjoying his children and grandchildren, were his loves. He was a religious man who was devoted to his family and Catholic faith.
He had an infectious laugh, great smile and the best hugs! A gifted storyteller and always the funniest dad jokes! An Irishman through and through! Traveled to Ireland in 1978 with his family and loved it!
Rich was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Claire. He is survived by his children, Richy, Margie Hakala (Doug), Frances Fritze (Marvin) and Charlie (Tina); second wife, Jean; her daughters, Debbie Bristol (Wade) and Patti Rafish (Glen); granddaughters, Tara, Sarah, Claire, Helen, Shannon, April, Kerry, Alise, Britney, Ashley and Kinsley; grandsons, Richy, Brian, Kevin, Charlie and Zach; 20 great-grandchildren, Molly, Bridget, Gracie, Olivia, Aela, Willow, Cooper, Nolan, Finn, Steele, Jameson, Walker, Perry, Jerzy, Briggs, Beau, Elizabeth, Violet, Ellie and Reign; brother, Marty; sisters, Alice, Betty Jo, Eileen and Colleen; brothers-in-law, Herb and Jerry; sister-in-law, Sandy.
His advice to staying young, “Being young. Too many people grow old because they forget to be young."
Funeral services were held Jan. 2, 2021, in Butte, Montana. Interment services will be held at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, Washington, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation. Scleroderma.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.