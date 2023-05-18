Rev. John J. "Jack" Darragh

May 15, 1942 - May 15, 2023

Rev. John "Jack" J. Darragh passed away May 15, on his 81st birthday, in Butte, MT surrounded by his loving family. Father Darragh was born in Butte to parents, George and Margaret "Babe" Darragh. He attended Boys Central High School, Carroll College and St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, Colorado. Following completion of his priesthood vocational studies, Bishop Raymond Hunthausen ordained Father Darragh on June 1, 1968, at St. Ann's Parish in Butte. The following day he offered his first Mass at his childhood parish, St. Lawrence O'Toole in Walkerville, MT.

Following his ordination, Father Jack served many parishes throughout the Diocese of Helena including parishes in Libby, Anaconda, Missoula, Helena and retiring from St. Francis Assisi Parish in Hamilton in 2013. In addition to his pastoral ministry, he served as Administrator of the Diocese of Helena from 1993-1994 and 1997-1999.

Father Jack served on numerous Diocesan boards and was especially known for his mentorship of young priests in the Diocese. He also served on the Carroll College Board of Trustees from 1994-2002.

Father Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene; sister and brother-in-law: Corinne and Joseph "Gub" Shea; brother and sister-in-law: George "Dunk" and Shirley Darragh; nephews: Pat and Keegan Shea; niece, Mary Shea.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in the Darragh and Shea families. Father Jack is also survived by his cherished religious family in the Diocese of Helena and beyond.

The family extends a heartfelt appreciation to the memory care unit at Big Sky Senior Living and Senior Solutions Hospice Care.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 21st, with vigil service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2100 Farragut, Butte, MT. Viewing and visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22nd followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Father Darragh are suggested to the Diocese of Helena, designated for "Priest Retirement Fund" written in the memo, P.O. Box 1729, Helena, MT. 59624 or to the charity of donor's choice. Acknowledgments can be sent to Shelley Shea, P.O. Box 3424, Butte, MT. 59702.