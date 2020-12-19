Raymond Watson, 80

Jan. 13, 1940-Dec. 14, 2020
Surrounded by his loving family, Raymond Ernest “Elementary” Watson joined his wife, Ann and son, Tom in heaven on Dec. 14, 2020. Ray was 80 years old at the time of his death.
Ray was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 13, 1940, to Raymond and Doris Watson.
Ray proudly served in the US Army Reserve from 1960 to 1966.
Ray worked for the Anaconda Company and when the mine closed, he opened his own business, Ray's Welding. The mine opened back up and Ray went back to work welding for MRI. In 1987, Ray and Ann purchased the Red & White Dairy and later sold that business. After Ann's retirement, Ray thought it was in his best interest to find something to do outside the house. It was then that Ray started his career first driving the residents from The Butte Convalescent Center and later at Big Sky Senior Living. Ray had a great sense of humor and you can bet he entertained the residents while getting them safely to their destination.
Ray grew up with siblings Carl and Beverly. Ray married Sharon Galetti and from that marriage they had a daughter, Julie Mitchum. They later divorced. Ray married the love of his life, Ann Malesich Burke, on March 10, 1973, with that union Ray took Ann's son, Tom Burke, and raised him as his own. Two years later, Ray and Ann completed their family with the birth of their son, Mike.
Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann Watson; his parents; son, Tom Burke; and his childhood friend, Biggs Jovick; and countless friends, too many to name, you know who you are. He is survived by his son, Mike; daughter, Julie; daughter-in-law, Becky Burke; grandchildren, Alex and Bryce Watson, Abby and Jaycee Burke, Brandon Mitchum. Ray and Ann helped raise their nephews, Larry and Ed Hart; they survive along with their families. Ray leaves behind his life-long friend, Jimmy Daily and wife, Mitzi, a friendship that lasted over 70 years. A special thanks to Ray's neighbors Don, Brandi and Paizlei McMurry.
Ray's favorite pastimes were riding his Harley, working in the Meat Shack, and camping in his motorhome. Ray loved to cook and enjoyed feeding friends and family. He enjoyed dinners with the birthday group. Papa Ray was the best Papa. He enjoyed taking the grandkids and neighbor, Paizlei, to school. The Hanging 5 will never be the same without Ray's daily presence. He made great friends and his “Little Johnny” jokes were the entertainment of many.
Thank you to St James Hospital for the excellent care Ray received. Cremation has taken place and due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held at Duggan Dolan Mortuary. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to a charity of your choice.
Express condolences at www.duggandolanmortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.