Raymond Watson, 80

Jan. 13, 1940-Dec. 14, 2020

Ray worked for the Anaconda Company and when the mine closed, he opened his own business, Ray's Welding. The mine opened back up and Ray went back to work welding for MRI. In 1987, Ray and Ann purchased the Red & White Dairy and later sold that business. After Ann's retirement, Ray thought it was in his best interest to find something to do outside the house. It was then that Ray started his career first driving the residents from The Butte Convalescent Center and later at Big Sky Senior Living. Ray had a great sense of humor and you can bet he entertained the residents while getting them safely to their destination.