Raymond Harvey Pelletier, 84

May 6, 1936-Jan. 12, 2021

Raymond Harvey Pelletier, age 84, of Helena, passed away Jan. 12, 2021. Raymond was born May 6, 1936, in Butte, Montana, to Harvey and Annie (Boucher) Pelletier. At the age of 17, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. While stationed in San Diego, California, Ray met the love of his life (Myra) on a blind date. He was 19 and she was 17 when they married, and they were together for more than 60 years.

Raymond and Myra resided in Southern California, where they raised three children (Mike, Vicky and Jim) and Ray worked as a meat cutter for Safeway stores for more than 40 years.

In 1991, Ray and Myra moved to Montana, where they had initially lived when they married. They settled in Helena, where Ray worked at Capitol High School for 6 years. Ray and Myra lived together until Myra's passing in 2016. Ray then moved in with his daughter (Vicky) until his passing.

Ray loved his family, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He will always be known as "Uncle Duck" in Butte and will forever be missed.