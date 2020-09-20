Raymond George Hess, 61

Nov. 23, 1958-Sept. 10, 2020

Ray was born on November 23, 1958, in Anaconda, MT, to his parents, Robert and Rae Jean Hess. Ray spent most of his childhood in Anaconda and later moved to Bozeman, where he finished high school. For a few years, he worked as a field foreman at the oil field, in Cut Bank, MT. In 1982, he was transferred to Nacogdoches, Texas, to continue his work in the oil field. One year later, he returned to Bozeman, where his dad, Bob Hess, taught him the business of dry wall finishing. He worked with his dad for many years in the business before Ray went out on his own, and worked as a drywall finisher for over 35 years. In 1990, he designed and helped build the beloved house, where he would raise his family.