Ray O'Neill, 88

In 1955, a new amusement park (Disneyland) opened California, and Ray and Wilma were hooked. If there was a union strike, a foot injury, or if the sun came up, off the family went. He loved Disneyland and Disneyworld, and will be buried with his Mickey Mouse tie on. Fall trips to Yellowstone National Park was another favorite, where photos of the scenery and wildlife were taken, along with many family group shots. Golf, track, basketball, cross-country, and ski trips to Targhee, made many fond memories for all.

Ray worked projects for 14 years at the Anaconda Company, followed by building houses for local contractors. Moving towards his final years as a carpenter, he was employed by the Bouten Construction and the remodel of St. James Hospital. He was the Carpenter's Union president for many years.

He joined Wilma in her retirement when he was 63, and the two of them went off to explore and travel the world. On Sept. 11, 2001, they were in St. Petersburg, Russia, and that was one trip they were extremely grateful to get back home to Butte. His children, grandkids, and nephews and nieces were his life. Alayne Rogers raised daughters, Tara and Jessica in Butte; Dan and Catherine had sons, Connor and Brady in Missoula; Christie and Butch Leone settled in Bozeman with their ever growing pack of Bernese Mountain dogs. Ray and Wilma spent a great deal of time attending their grandkids sporting events, many competitive dog shows and high school and college graduations; they loved being a huge part of their extended family's lives. The family is also blessed with Connor's wife, Kallie; Brady's wife, Jenna; great-grandchildren, Jaden and Mya, Xavier and Evelyn; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.