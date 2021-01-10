Ray Goldsworthy, 79

Feb. 21, 1941-Dec. 23, 2020
You can take the boy out of Butte, but you can't take Butte out of the boy.
Ray Goldsworthy was born in Butte, MT, on Feb. 21, 1941. After graduating from Butte High School, he joined the US Army, where he worked in military hospitals as an X-Ray Tech from 1961 to 1963. Ray then attended Western Montana University. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree, and then his Masters of Science in Education degree in 1969.
Ray departed Montana and headed to Las Vegas at the ripe ol' age of 32. He spent his next 36 years as a professor, joining a fledgling UNLV X-Ray Department. Ray invested his heart, growing and developing a prominent X-Ray department at UNLV. And in fact, he did the exact same thing to over 1,000 students and future X-Ray technologists. Ray is still held in high regard at UNLV. Among his numerous accolades, he was recognized as Outstanding Teacher of the Year, program director, and served on the faculty senate. Upon retirement in 2009, Ray received the prestigious honor of Professor Emeritus. Former students refer to Ray as caring, compassionate, a mentor, a friend, and even “the Godfather of UNLV Radiography.” Most fittingly, he is called a helper. Simply put, Ray cared!
Ray passed away on Dec. 23, 2020, at age 79. He made it through the pearly gates and is dancing on streets of gold. He went on ahead of Florance, his wonderful wife. He is survived also by his sister, Carol; four kids; many nieces, nephews, and grandkids; along with a multitude of X-Ray techs.
You can take the man off this earth, but his impact remains. Ray cared.
