Rachelle Rose (Brisbin) Sando, 63

December 8, 1956 - September 17, 2020
Rachelle Rose (Brisbin) Sando, our loving mother, sister, and friend, passed away September 17th, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Rachelle was born December 8th, 1956 in Butte, Montana to Robert and Ruth Brisbin. It was at an early age that Rachelle’s love for animals became evident. All of the photos taken of her usually included a dog, cat, or a horse. During her childhood, she spent lots of time with her best friend, Rita Keenan. They were nearly inseparable, and to this day, Rita and Rachelle shared a special bond similar to that of sister’s. In Rachelle’s younger years, she enjoyed horseback riding and O-Mok-Sees with her older brother, Bob, and father, Big Bob.
She graduated from Butte High School in 1975 and then started her career at Montana Power Company. In 1989, she married John Sando. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Shandell. Shortly after having their daughter, Rachelle left her job at the Montana Power and became a stay-at-home mom. In 1993, they were blessed with their son, Sonny. Rachelle lived life through her kids eyes and always supported them in their extracurricular activities. Sonny enjoyed sports and Shandell took after her mom’s love for animals. Rachelle and Shandell could often be found riding their horses together. Rachelle was also an active member in the Butte Petticoat Patrol.
After years of being a stay-at-home mom, Rachelle rejoined the work force and started working at Quality Supply. She then went to work for A.W.A.R.E where she eventually ended her working career.
Rachelle always lived life to its fullest. As she got older, her interest in horses turned into an interest in horse power. She enjoyed taking rides on her Harley Davidson with her boyfriend John Woods. She was always up for a good time. Rachelle honestly never met a stranger. Wherever she went, she always managed to strike up a conversation with someone or make a new friend. She was always up for a challenge and liked to show people what she was capable of. She frequently surprised her family and friends with her ability to ski (both water and downhill) and ice skate. Her outgoing, kind, and bubbly personality will be greatly missed. Rachelle left this world proving what a strong and courageous person she was.
Rachelle is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Shelby Sando.
She is survived by her daughter, Shandell Sando, and her son, Sonny Sando; Nick Briese, Shandell’s significant other, who she also called her son; Her brother, Robert L. Brisbin, Jr.; and her boyfriend, John Bob Woods.
A sincere thank you is expressed to her brother, Bob, for the care and support he gave Rachelle during the last six months. Rachelle’s family is beyond grateful for everything you helped her through. They would also like to thank Gail Jory for her endless friendship and support to Rachelle throughout the last several years.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at Sunset Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Rachelle’s wishes were to have donations made to Gail’s Small Dog Rescue, 2112 Gaylord Street, Butte, MT 59701.
Dugan Dolan Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.