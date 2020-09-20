Rachelle Rose (Brisbin) Sando, 63

After years of being a stay-at-home mom, Rachelle rejoined the work force and started working at Quality Supply. She then went to work for A.W.A.R.E where she eventually ended her working career.

Rachelle always lived life to its fullest. As she got older, her interest in horses turned into an interest in horse power. She enjoyed taking rides on her Harley Davidson with her boyfriend John Woods. She was always up for a good time. Rachelle honestly never met a stranger. Wherever she went, she always managed to strike up a conversation with someone or make a new friend. She was always up for a challenge and liked to show people what she was capable of. She frequently surprised her family and friends with her ability to ski (both water and downhill) and ice skate. Her outgoing, kind, and bubbly personality will be greatly missed. Rachelle left this world proving what a strong and courageous person she was.

Rachelle is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Shelby Sando.

She is survived by her daughter, Shandell Sando, and her son, Sonny Sando; Nick Briese, Shandell’s significant other, who she also called her son; Her brother, Robert L. Brisbin, Jr.; and her boyfriend, John Bob Woods.