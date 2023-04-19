Phyllis Maureen Higle, 86

August 6, 1936 - February 14, 2023

PHOENIX, AZ - On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Mrs. Phyllis Maureen Higle slipped away to be with our Lord and Savior at age 86, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was surrounded by loved ones and people who cared for her as she passed peacefully. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and dear sisters: Beverly Demattio, Beulah Smith, and Thelma Davenport.

Phyllis was born on August 6, 1936 in Circle, Montana. The daughter of Margaret and Arcie DeLapp. She attended grade school there until 1942 when her family moved to Rexford, Montana. At which time she was a student at Rexford Elementary School in Rexford, Montana followed by Lincoln County High School in Eureka, Montana. On June 10, 1952, she was united in marriage to the late Thomas Oliver Higle. Together they had four beautiful children: Gregory Higle of Kennewick, Washington, Rebecca Alvis (Steve) of Phoenix, Arizona, the late Clinton Higle, and Lori Peterson (Gary) of Phoenix, Arizona.

Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend to all those she knew. She loved spending time in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family and friends. Every weekend you could find family and friends gathered around the supper table for hours, sharing stories and laughter. Phyllis was always ready with a full pot of coffee, fresh sun tea and fresh baked cookies along with an ear for listening to whatever was on your mind, or just for catching up. She was always ready to add an extra plate for supper if Tom happened to bring anyone home with him. Most of all she loved her family! Many weekends you could also find a grandkid or two there as well. Even though Phyllis was not musically inclined her love for music was taught to all her kids and grandkids. You could always count on her house being filled with some type of music playing. She felt music was good for the soul which she instilled in her family.

Phyllis also supported Tom with all of his businesses by doing the bookwork to keep them thriving. Later, she worked for Dr. Richard Miller, DMD which she loved keeping his dental office in tip top order. All of Tom and Phyllis' grandkids would say they were the best grandparents in the world and that their house was the best place to be. A favorite memory by all the grandkids was the homemade popcorn and delicious milkshakes that she treated all of them to.

Phyllis will be deeply missed by her grandkids: Jarrod Neckels (Kelly), Stevee Alvis, Lani Jo Gilman (Tal), Meghan Higle (Anthony), Patric Higle (Leanne), Chase Higle, Koby Peterson (Tiana), Emmy Driscoll (Eric), and her 12 great-grandkids. She also leaves behind her brother, Farrell DeLapp (Donna) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held in Deer Lodge at the First Baptist Church on Saturday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the life of Phyllis.