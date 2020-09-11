Peter 'Pete' Carlo Schonsberg, 79

Jan. 14, 1941-Sept. 9, 2020
Peter “Pete” Carlo Schonsberg passed away on September 9, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 14, 1941, to Al and Gussie Schonsberg, of Walkerville.
Pete graduated in 1959, from Butte High School. He attended Western Montana College, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, and received his Master’s Degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Pete began his teaching career in Townsend and retired from Butte High School after 30 years of teaching. Pete was the head coach of The Lady Bulldogs Track and Field from 1972-1993. He received Coach of the Year three times (1984, 1986 and 1987) and Regional Coach of the Year in 1987. In 2007, Pete was inducted into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame.
Pete was very proud to be a Golden B and supported his children and grandchildren through their academic and athletic accomplishments. Pete enjoyed cheering on his 49ers as much as the Bulldogs.
Pete married Mary and together had two children, Pete and Carla. He later met and married his soul mate, Virginia Dallaserra. Virg completed Pete’s family with four additional children Dan, Joe, Lisa, and Teresa.
Pete and Virg enjoyed razor riding, camping, fishing, hiking, and traveling with family and friends.
Pete was an avid outdoorsman - his passion for hunting began with his dad, Papo, and continued with his son, Pete.
His most precious moments were teaching his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews the experience of hunting big game.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Gussie Schonsberg; son, Tommy McGrath; brother-in-law, Stan Suzow; nephew, Mike Downes.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; children, Pete (Lisa) Schonsberg, Carla (Doug) Caldwell, Dan (Wendy) McGrath, Joe (Ang) McGrath, Teresa (Tom) McGrath, Lisa (Chris) Hanson; grandchildren, Keri, Kyle, Luke, Marcus, Matt, Sam, Levi, Lacie, Logann, Tommy, Jonathan, Hannah, Beau, and Bailee; great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Kendall, and Huxten; sisters, Roberta Suzow; Barb (Pete) Dallaserra.
Thanks to Dr. Hueftle, his compassionate nurses and staff who cared for Pete, allowing him to live life to the fullest after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer five years ago.
Special thank you to Father Beretta for your prayers, always being present, and supporting Pete, Virg, and their families.
Memorials in honor of Pete are suggested to the Butte Athletic Council.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Pete. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Pete and his family.
