Peter 'Pete' Carlo Schonsberg, 79

Jan. 14, 1941-Sept. 9, 2020

Peter “Pete” Carlo Schonsberg passed away on September 9, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 14, 1941, to Al and Gussie Schonsberg, of Walkerville.

Pete graduated in 1959, from Butte High School. He attended Western Montana College, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, and received his Master’s Degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Pete began his teaching career in Townsend and retired from Butte High School after 30 years of teaching. Pete was the head coach of The Lady Bulldogs Track and Field from 1972-1993. He received Coach of the Year three times (1984, 1986 and 1987) and Regional Coach of the Year in 1987. In 2007, Pete was inducted into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame.

Pete was very proud to be a Golden B and supported his children and grandchildren through their academic and athletic accomplishments. Pete enjoyed cheering on his 49ers as much as the Bulldogs.

Pete married Mary and together had two children, Pete and Carla. He later met and married his soul mate, Virginia Dallaserra. Virg completed Pete’s family with four additional children Dan, Joe, Lisa, and Teresa.