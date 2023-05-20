Percy Thomas Craddock, 86

May 17, 1936 – May 7, 2023

BUTTE - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Percy Craddock, our beloved Dad and Papa. Percy passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at St. James Healthcare in Butte. Percy was born in Williamsburg on May 17, 1936, to Percy and Lucille Craddock. He had many cherished memories of growing up in the "burg," but his favorite was spending time with his Grandpa and King, his grandpa's favorite horse, at the ranch in Ramsay. Sneaking out with Grandpa at 6:30 A.M. and learning how to drive the wagon were some of his best stories of that time. He attended school at Webster-Garfield and graduated from Butte High School in 1954. Percy went on to earn his master's degree in education from Western Montana College in Dillon.

On a freezing cold day (-47 degrees), January 12, 1963, Percy married Lois Carveth in Holy Savior Church. They were married for 55 years when Lois passed on July 7, 2018. The couple moved to Fort Ord where Percy was stationed in the Army. They explored the California coast and settled in Seaside, CA, on Monterey Bay. After his discharge, they moved back to Butte and started their family. Over the next seven years, they welcomed Lori, Lynn, and Mark into their lives.

Percy worked at Safeway and attended college in Dillon while serving as the produce manager for the East Park store. He later worked for School District #1 at Butte High School as the Woodshop teacher and started the school to work program in Butte. After retiring from the school district, he worked for RYO and got their carpentry program started. Percy was the VICA advisor and accompanied many of his students to national competitions. He was a founding member of the Montana Woodcarvers Association and volunteered his time teaching woodcarving at the Belmont Senior Citizen's Center, where his students became his lifelong friends.

Percy had many hobbies and activities that he enjoyed, including woodcarving, playing cards, throwing horseshoes, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, "puttering" at Georgetown Lake and taking care of the horses. He was also a former high school hockey player and coached basketball and hockey for Mark's teams.

Percy was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law: Anne and Bill Carveth; grandson, Jacob Craddock; sister and brother-in-law: Lucille and Ray Russell; sister-in-law, Dolores "Boots" McAuliffe; and niece, Diane McAuliffe.

He is survived by his daughters and son-in-laws: Lori and Neil McConnaha, Lynn and Joe Morris; son, Mark (Angela Souther) Craddock; grandchildren: Bryan and Mallory McConnaha, Kevin and April McConnaha, Kelsey and Clint Pedersen, Josh McConnaha, Riley (Kaitlynne Tocher) McConnaha, Tyler and Katrina Morris, Ryan (Brittany Sears) Morris, Nick (Valeria Lago-Sosa) Morris, Kobi Craddock, Cameron Craddock, and Kait Craddock; great-grandchildren: Maisyn, Jensen, and Deacon Morris; brother-in-law, Don McAuliffe; and friend, Jane Lewis.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Beehive Homes for their kind and compassionate care.

Memorial suggestions: Skills USA- c/o Denise Bordeleau Advisor, Butte High School, (Skills USA in check memo), or to the George Tierney Scholarship Fund, Butte High School, 401S. Wyoming, Butte, MT 59701; or a charity of the donor's choice.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4700 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT, 59701. Following internment, a memorial service and reception will be held at the American Legion Silver Bow Post #1, 3201 Wynne Ave., Butte, MT, 59701.

Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Percy.