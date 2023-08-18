Peggy Jane Mayes

October 18, 1953 – August 12, 2023

BUTTE - Peggy Jane Mayes, age 69, of Butte, passed away on August 12, 2023 at St. James Healthcare in Butte.

Peggy Mayes had many passions in life, such as reading, fishing, and cherishing her time with family and friends.

She is survived by her loved ones, including her son, Travis Feltz; son and daughter-in-law: Joseph "JD" and Shauna Feltz (Tipton); sister and brother-in-law: Paula and John Holmlund; niece, Angela Pezdark; nephews: Kris Mayes and Aaron Holmlund; and numerous grand and great grandchildren.

Losing someone we care about is never easy, Peggy's family and friends can find comfort in their memories of her and the love they shared.

Her family would like to send out a very special THANK YOU, to the amazing staff at ST. James Healthcare for all their care and love they provided to Peggy in her last days.

