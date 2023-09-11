Paxton Elijah Elliot Parmar

Paxton Elijah Elliot Parmar, P.E.E.P, born forever sleeping on August 26, 2023 at 10:05 P.M. Paxton was too precious for this world to grow up in. He gave a little peep of light into his parents world in the short 9 weeks he was growing.

Paxton is survived by his parents: Chris Parmar and Brooke Sobczak; siblings: Katryna and Chris Jr.; his grandparents: Ivan and Brenda Burch, Mark and Dawn Sobczak and William Snyder; aunt, Kim Sobczak-Bender; uncle, Nathan and aunt, Jennifer Salazar; uncle, Daniel and aunt, Courtney.

Paxton is preceded in death by his grandma, Catrina Snyder; his big brother, Preston Sobczak, and cousin, Kylie Salazar and uncle, Mason Bender; great-grandparents: Donald and Frances Harvey, John and Dorothy Sobczak, Glen and Viola Burch, Bernadette (mom mom).

Thank you to the Ramsey Keller memorial foundation and Axelson's for helping with the final expenses for our precious Paxton.

Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for Paxton.