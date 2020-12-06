Paul W. Bronson, 77

Oct. 19, 1943-December 4, 2020

Paul W. Bronson passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Paul was born in Butte, MT on Oct. 19, 1943 to John and Ethel Bronson. He had 3 older siblings: John, Joan (Guindon), and George.

Paul had several careers on his life’s journey. He joined the Air Force at age 17 and served for 5 years.

After the military, Paul came home to Butte and worked in the Kelly mine for a short time before realizing that working underground was not for him.

He then worked at the Berkeley Pit as a shovel operator until 1975, when he and his wife Linda (Briggs) decided to trade the mining life for ranching.

They bought an 80-acre ranch in Charlo, MT which they termed as “just enough land to go broke on."

They raised their kids on the Charlo ranch until 1986.

For the last 25 years of his career, Paul worked for the Montana Dept. of Transportation beginning as a truck driver in Charlo and eventually earning his way up to Maintenance Chief of the Billings division.