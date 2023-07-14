Paul Vincent Beatty

July 19, 1952 - July 9, 2023

GEORGETOWN LAKE - Paul Vincent Beatty, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2023, at the age of 70. Paul's life was tragically cut short by natural causes while he was cycling around Georgetown Lake with his wife, Loralee. His sudden departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. However, the impact he made during his time on this Earth is immeasurable, and his legacy of family, love, community, and togetherness will resonate through all the people's lives he touched.

Born on July 19, 1952, in Anaconda, Montana, Paul was the son of Matt and Davida Beatty. He attended Anaconda Catholic High School, where he laid the foundation for his future accomplishments. Paul pursued higher education at Eastern Montana College, where he not only earned his degree, but also found his soul mate, Loralee Lemelin. They shared a deep connection and were married on July 27, 1975, building a life filled with love, joy, and cherished memories. Together, they raised three exceptional children, Ryan, Dan, and Meagen, who have become a testament to Paul's unwavering commitment to family values. His legacy extends further through his eight adoring grandchildren, Jace, Carmody, Eli, Cole, Esme, Hally, Gil, and Tucker. Paul's dedication to his family and the importance of togetherness were the cornerstones of his life.

For three decades, Paul served as the Dean of Students and Associate Vice Chancellor at Montana Tech, where he became an integral part of the community and a cherished mentor to countless students.

Paul is survived by his beautiful wife, Loralee; his sons: Ryan (Brynn) and Dan (Rachael); his daughter, Meagen (Dustin); his siblings: Dave, Tim (Cheryl), and Lori (Virgil); his sister-in-law, Kathy Laslovich, as well as many nieces and nephews. The void left by Paul's passing will be felt deeply by all who knew and loved him.

Paul's devotion to his family, his innate ability to care for others, his infectious laughter, and his constant acts of kindness have left an indelible mark on all of our lives. He was an extraordinary individual who selflessly made the world a better place every day. Though we mourn his loss, we are forever grateful to have had the privilege of knowing and loving him. Paul Beatty will be remembered fondly and missed immensely. His legacy will endure, and the ripples of his remarkable life will continue to touch countless lives for generations to come.

A celebration of a wonderful life is scheduled to take place at Fairmont Resort on Sunday, July 16th at 1:00 PM.