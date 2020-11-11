Paul Tucker, 77

Jan. 16, 1943-Nov. 7, 2020
Paul Francis Tucker went home to be with Our Lord and Savior in Heaven on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Paul was born on Jan. 16, 1943, to Shelley Francis Tucker and Mary Patricia Tallon Tucker in Butte, Montana. He married the LOVE OF HIS LIFE, Sheila ldelle Tucker, on Sept. 30, 1978, in Butte, Montana.
Paul worked as a milkman along with his dad; gas station attendant; helped build the Anaconda Company Concentrator as a carpenter's assistant; he was a cook in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Wedderburn; and he was a retired/disabled veteran. He was a member of the DAV, VFW, American Legion and United Veterans Council.
Relatives preceding Paul in death were his father, Shelley Francis Tucker; his mother, Mary Patricia Tucker; sister, Mary Ruth Tucker; stepmothers, Frances Tucker and Ann Tucker; aunt, Ruth McKimmey; stepson, Phillip Wesley Lane; grandparents; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Sheila ldelle Tucker; daughters, Shelley Ranee Tucker and Patricia Marie Tucker. His stepchildren and spouses, Brenda Conner; Diane and Skip Snyder; Lois and Joe Henricks; Carla and Russell Smith; Kevin Lane; and Kenneth and Regina Lane. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and his sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Bob Calcaterra; many aunts, uncles, nephew, cousins and family friends.
Some of Pauli's favorite pastimes and hobbies were the following but not limited to vehicles, fishing and hunting, car rides, spending time with family and friends, music and dancing.
Paul was a very loving and dedicated husband to his wife, Sheila, who was the LOVE OF HIS LIFE. He was a good husband, son, dad, brother, grandpa, friend, nephew, cousin, etc. Paul loved music, but his ultimate favorite was Conway Twitty, which played constantly in any vehicle he owned and drove. His favorite song was "I'd Love to Lay You Down" by Conway Twitty, which he dedicated to his wife, Sheila. He loved his dogs Foxie and Socks. They were his constant companions. Paul was very proud of the fact that he was able to be part of the building and dedication of Our Lady of the Rockies. He felt honored to be a member of the Navy. He was definitely dedicated to our country and what it stands for. Paul could be ornery, but if and when you were on his good side, you couldn't find a more dedicated and steadfast alliance. He was a true red headed, Irish, Capricorn.
Paul's funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Duggan Dolan Mortuary. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please make all memorials and donations to the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home located in Butte, Montana.
Sheila wants to extend her gratitude to the Veterans Medical at Fort Harrison and the Continental Cares Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the amazing care of her husband, Paul, throughout the years.
So very sorry to hear Paul passed. He was a great guy his dry sence of humor epic. Rest in peace my friend. Condolences to Shelia and family.
