Paul Tucker, 77

Paul was a very loving and dedicated husband to his wife, Sheila, who was the LOVE OF HIS LIFE. He was a good husband, son, dad, brother, grandpa, friend, nephew, cousin, etc. Paul loved music, but his ultimate favorite was Conway Twitty, which played constantly in any vehicle he owned and drove. His favorite song was "I'd Love to Lay You Down" by Conway Twitty, which he dedicated to his wife, Sheila. He loved his dogs Foxie and Socks. They were his constant companions. Paul was very proud of the fact that he was able to be part of the building and dedication of Our Lady of the Rockies. He felt honored to be a member of the Navy. He was definitely dedicated to our country and what it stands for. Paul could be ornery, but if and when you were on his good side, you couldn't find a more dedicated and steadfast alliance. He was a true red headed, Irish, Capricorn.