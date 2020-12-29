Paul Sullivan, 84

July 11, 1936-Dec. 20, 2020

On Dec. 20, 2020, Paul V. “Sull” Sullivan went home to the lord after an ongoing battle with Parkinson's. The first of seven children, Paul was born July 11, 1936, to Paul and Helen (Gallagher) Sullivan. Paul was an avid athlete in school. By the time he was 13, he pitched American Legion baseball. Paul lettered in basketball, track, and football for Anaconda High. As a senior, in 1954, he had a career high of 37 points against Butte High at the Butte Civic Center. Paul was a first-team All-State contender who played in the North-South All-Star basketball game. His sweet jump-hook earned him the nickname, "The Hook with the Look." He received a basketball and track scholarship to Montana State University in Missoula, (now the University of Montana), where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and remained a loyal Grizzly alum.

Paul married his beloved wife of 62 years, Carmina (Gianfrancesco), on June 15, 1958, in a ceremony at St. Paul's Church in Anaconda. Many, including Paul, jokingly deemed her a saint for “putting up” with him over the years, and not a day went by when he didn't tell her, “love you, beautiful”. With the help of family and friends, Paul nobly built the home he lived in for 48 years in between teaching, coaching and working one of his many summer jobs, as a truck operator in the Berkeley Pit.