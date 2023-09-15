Paul Michael Aguilar

February 2, 1960 - July 27, 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA - Paul Michael Aguilar, 63, of San Diego, CA, passed away on July 27, 2023. He was born on February 2, 1960, in Butte, MT, to the late Paul Poncho Aguilar and Cecilia Aguilar.

Paul served in the Navy for 30 years, starting as an enlisted service member and eventually obtaining his commission as an officer. He reached the rank of Lieutenant Commander before retiring in 2007. His military associations spanned from 1977 to 2007. His accomplishments included, but were not limited to:Served in the Gulf War, Operation Desert Shield/Storm. Awarded: (2) Meritorious Service Medals, (4) Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, (2) Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, (3) Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia) Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait), Surface Warfare Officer Qualified, PEO TSC Award for Excellence, CNSF 2005 Pacific Fleet Officer Award for Tactics Excellence. After his military service, Paul joined the team at TEA, Tactical Engineering and Analysis, where he provided engineering and information technology services, software and analysis support, and testing services to defense agencies worldwide. He was highly regarded in his field.

Outside of his career, Paul had a passion for cars, friends and family history. He spent many hours compiling genealogical research to preserve his rich family history. He never missed an opportunity to connect with family and friends. He was generous with his knowledge and time. He was an active member of the POCI (Pontiac Oakland Club International) and donated to several museums, including the 'Old Montana Prison and Auto Museum' in Deer Lodge, Montana, and the 'World Museum of Mining' in Butte, Montana. He contributed to the latter by providing his full-dress white uniform and plaques for their new exhibit featuring armed services members from Montana.

Paul is survived by: sister; Felicia Korinko, of Butte, Montana, his longtime companion, Debbi Tomlinson of Harbison Canyon, CA, and the mother of his two children, Delores Schelin, of San Diego, CA. His children, Melissa Aguilar-Galceran and her husband, Robert, John Paul Aguilar and wife, Denisse, and their children, will deeply miss him. He was a loving grandfather to Robert Galceran II, Adam Galceran, Dennisa Galceran, Alexandra Marie Aguilar Sanchez, Arturo Galceran III, Antonia Delores Aguilar Galceran, Aurora May Aguilar Galceran, Nevaeh Angela Aguilar, Jazlyn Denisse Aguilar, Lilianna Juels Aguilar, and Natalyn Catalina Aguilar.

A memorial service will be held on September 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM, at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122.

Another service will take place on October 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4700 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT 59701.

In lieu of flowers, Paul would appreciate donations to the World Museum of Mining, 155 Museum Way, Butte, MT 59701, The Butte Archives 17 W Quartz St, Butte, MT 59701, or the Old Montana Prison & Auto Museum Complex, 1104 Main St, Deer Lodge, MT 59722. Your contributions will help preserve and promote the history he cherished.Paul will be remembered for his work ethic, unyielding drive to achieve excellence in all he came into contact with, and his love for his family and his country. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.