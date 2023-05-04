Paul McIntosh
September 30, 1952 - May 2, 2023
Paul McIntosh passed away in St. James Hospital on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after a prolonged illness. He was 70 at the time of death. Paul was born on September 30, 1952, to parents Jack and Marguerite McIntosh. He was the fourth of eleven children. Paul married Terri Smith in 1977 and later divorced. They welcomed a son, Shevee. Paul worked at Stauffer Chemical until 1997.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Jody.
Paul is survived by his son, Shevee and granddaughter, Marisa.
Those who knew him will remember Paul for his vivid imagination and storytelling. A remembrance gathering of friends and family will be held at a later time.