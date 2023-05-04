Paul McIntosh passed away in St. James Hospital on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after a prolonged illness. He was 70 at the time of death. Paul was born on September 30, 1952, to parents Jack and Marguerite McIntosh. He was the fourth of eleven children. Paul married Terri Smith in 1977 and later divorced. They welcomed a son, Shevee. Paul worked at Stauffer Chemical until 1997.