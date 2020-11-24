Patty Roylance, 69

Dec. 22, 1950-Nov. 21, 2020

One of God's most precious angels, Patricia Diane Roylance, returned home to her Lord and Savior Nov. 21, 2020, after a most courageous battle with cancer. A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who loved her Savior and lived the gospel every single day of her life, whose actions bore her testimony on a daily basis, now awaits for her family to reunite with her eternally.

Patty was born in Renton, Washington, to Irene and Curly Crum. She married her sweetheart, Bill Roylance, Sept. 3, 1966, marking the start of the cherished family they raised together. She wore many hats throughout her life from an incredibly accomplished realtor, an interior designer with a well-respected eye, half of the soul and brains behind Roylance Construction, but the most cherished of all were the roles of wife, mom, grandma, and friend. Always the gracious host, she welcomed all into her home and encompassed them with love, excellent food, appreciated guidance, and endless laughs. Her home was a haven for all and a place to gather and share and receive love for anyone that entered it. Just to be in her presence was a calming comfort that is indescribable. A woman of multi talents that she graciously shared with all, she will live on in those she loved.