Patty Roylance, 69

Dec. 22, 1950-Nov. 21, 2020
One of God's most precious angels, Patricia Diane Roylance, returned home to her Lord and Savior Nov. 21, 2020, after a most courageous battle with cancer. A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who loved her Savior and lived the gospel every single day of her life, whose actions bore her testimony on a daily basis, now awaits for her family to reunite with her eternally.
Patty was born in Renton, Washington, to Irene and Curly Crum. She married her sweetheart, Bill Roylance, Sept. 3, 1966, marking the start of the cherished family they raised together. She wore many hats throughout her life from an incredibly accomplished realtor, an interior designer with a well-respected eye, half of the soul and brains behind Roylance Construction, but the most cherished of all were the roles of wife, mom, grandma, and friend. Always the gracious host, she welcomed all into her home and encompassed them with love, excellent food, appreciated guidance, and endless laughs. Her home was a haven for all and a place to gather and share and receive love for anyone that entered it. Just to be in her presence was a calming comfort that is indescribable. A woman of multi talents that she graciously shared with all, she will live on in those she loved.
Nature was her happy place and she was blessed to enjoy it frequently in her life. One dead shot was all it took for her to fill the family freezer, while doing something she enjoyed with her husband. Patty loved to hike, spend time on the water, ski, and travel with the ones she loved. Upon arrival to heaven she was reunited with those loved ones that preceded her in death; son, (Travis Roylance); daughter, (Sonja Roylance); parents, (Curly and Irene Crum); in-laws, (Ross and Shirley Roylance); sister, (Sherry Gorrell).
Surviving her to continue her legacy of love are her husband of 54 years, Bill Roylance; children, Jason (Teddy) Roylance, Merisa (Willie) Workman; grandchildren, Ridgley (Tim) Elser, Ross, Cole, Dawson, Travis, Heber, and Abigail Roylance, Sierra, Isaac, Elly, Annika, Zeke, Jacob, Kyle, and Alex Workman; great-grandchildren, Sonja and Grady Elser; as well as numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and family by love, not by blood.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private, but the family would love for people to share their memories via email at fortheloveofpatty@gmail.com.
