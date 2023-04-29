Patsy Fabatz

July 6, 1951 - April 26, 2023

Patsy Fabatz passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Patsy was born July 6, 1951 to Jim and Ann Dennehy in Butte, MT. She graduated from Girls' Central and worked as a Radiologic Technologist at St. James Community Hospital and Mercury Street Medical which spanned across four decades. Mom's generosity was felt everywhere she went and she loved her time volunteering at the Butte Emergency Food Bank. She valued those relationships immensely. Mom's happiest moments were when she could help and serve others.

Jim and Patsy Fabatz had three children and two grandchildren. Mom relished in the many activities of her children and grandchildren and was very proud of each of their achievements. She took much joy in spending quality time with friends and family and lending a helpful hand whenever she could.

Patsy is survived by Jim Fabatz; daughters: Anna (Dustin) Keltner, Jami Fabatz, Kevin (Kailee) Fabatz; and her pride and joy grandchildren: Leighton and Liam Fabatz. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy (George) Darragh, Paul (Kelly) Dennehy, and Jimmy (Laure) Dennehy; brothers-in-law: Chuck (Arlene) Fabatz, Tony (AJ) Sutey; sister-in-law, Marilyn Sutey, numerous nieces and nephews and step-grandchildren: Jordan and Cash Keltner.

Patsy was preceded in death by many of her loved ones who gave her a special, heavenly welcome.

We would like to thank the many people who have supported our mother; both family and friends, near and far. We would especially like to thank Dr. Massouh, Josette Ueland, nurses and all support staff at St. James Cancer Center. In addition, we would also like to give our appreciation to the special people at Highlands Hospice; in particular, Tina and Debbie.

Our mom's footprints will always be in our hearts as we remember the many memories and cherished family gatherings ... until we meet again.

"They are the beat of my heart, the pulse in my veins and the energy of my soul. They are my kids."

Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at St. Ann's Church followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials can be made to the Butte Food Bank or a charity of the donor's choice.