Patrick ‘Shy’ Shea, 64

March 25, 1956-Sept. 10, 2020

Patrick “Shy” Shea reunited with his son Keegan on September 10th, 2020, holding the hands of his three other children. He was 64 years old.

Shy was born on March 25, 1956 to Corinne and Joseph “Gubby” Shea. He started his life of mischief in Centerville attending Butte Central Schools and graduating from Montana Tech. He was a true Butte Boy.

Shy started his lifelong career of being a storyteller and friend to all with Pat Williams in the United States Congress. After years of traveling he decided to plant his roots in Butte where he transitioned to the Bert Mooney Airport from which he retired in 2016.

We all knew Shy and his stories and looked forward to hearing, “you want to know something” or “I’ll tell you what.” To say that Shy’s stories were embellished is an understatement. He never let the truth get in the way of a good story and could make a trip to the grocery store sound like Gulliver’s travels! We all learned to recognize that when he had that mischievous grin and sparkle in his eye you better swallow your drink and get ready for the punch line!