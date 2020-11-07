Patrick Riordan

Patrick Joseph was a first-ballot, Hall-of-Fame family man. He loved his family and friends more than life itself, but loved his wife and children even more than that. When afforded the opportunity, he focused his time and efforts on pleasing others over himself. He was a proud man; proud of being a Riordan; proud of his Irish heritage; proud of his status as a Butte, Montana native. He was as superstitious as any man who had ever walked the Earth: after all, who doesn't call off work “sick” on Friday the 13th to go deep deep deep undercover or completely change their direction at the sight of a black cat? He was an avid outdoorsman. He hunted and fished his whole life: caribou in Alaska, steelhead in Idaho, elk in Montana, big lochs while trolling Skunk Canyon. The guy had a hook-set that could daze Ali in his prime. His appreciation of being able to do such recreation was inspiring. After scaling a steep motha' of a mountain in below-zero weather he opined: “Doesn't it make you feel ALIVE?” He was also a sports fan, sportsfans. He liked the Oakland Raiders and the Athletics — and whoever was playing against the Bobcats that particular day. He cheered via whistle for daughter, Quincy, during Roller Derby bouts, and son, Joseph Patrick, in basketball. He paced around when his son, Sam, took the mound to pitch a baseball game, often opting to watch alone from a safe location (like outside the park…”to not jinx the kid”). He was a phenomenal chef/cook/baker. From pancakes for dinner, or world-famous Christmas sugar cookies, egg nog and carrot pudding, to on-the-fly gravy in a wall tent in Eastern Montana, he aimed to please, and easily overshot expectations. He also loved tending to his hollyhocks, sunflowers, strawberries, and raspberries and creating a haven for songbirds in his backyard.