Patrick O’Connor, 47

Jan. 3, 1973-Dec. 12, 2020

At the age of 47, Patrick O’Connor (“Big Jake”) died unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by family at the Anaconda Community Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:57 p.m. Patrick was born on Jan. 3, 1973 to Pat O’Connor and Marsha Freman (who later married Neil Freman).

Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Marsha; his uncles, Oscar and Rusty; his grandfather, Norm; and his beloved dog, Dodger.

Patrick leaves behind many family members including his father, Pat; grandmother, Barb; sisters Kellie, JoLin and Dawn; brother, Mike; stepdad Neil; aunts, Lena, Jean, Lois, Naomi, Sharon and Kathy; uncles, Dan, Randy, Gene, George, Ken and Dick; nieces, Abby and Jenica; nephews, Jared and Tristan. Patrick also leaves behind countless cousins and other friends.

Patrick loved and doted on his grandma Barb and his niece Abby. He loved hiking and anything involving the outdoors, as well as reading, writing, taking pictures and playing games. Patrick worked at the CCCS START facility as a shift supervisor and as big as Patrick was, this was a great job for him. People often commented on how safe they felt with Patrick around and if you were Patrick’s friend, he would do anything for you. Patrick died less than two days after finding out he had Stage 4 Intra-Abdominal Cancer.