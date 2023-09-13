Patrick John Driscoll

November 6, 1975 - September 7, 2023

Patrick John Driscoll's life was unfortunately ended on September 7, 2023 in Helena, MT at age 47. Pat is survived by his wife, Felicia Driscoll; father and mother, Bernie and Terry Driscoll; and sweet pup, Gloria.

Patrick was born in Bozeman, MT on November 6, 1975. He grew up thriving in all things that make Montana wonderful. He loved skiing, hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes, and playing baseball. He graduated Bozeman High in 1994 and attended Montana State University where he was a proud Pi Kappa Alpha. He took a year to study abroad in Australia and upon his return Pat joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed to Hurlburt Air Force Base in Florida with the Special Operations Command, serving proudly as an Aerospace Maintenance Technician for AC-130 Gunships. He separated in late 2002 after winning a multitude of awards, quickly rising to the rank of Senior Airmen and earning his Bachelors degree in Professional Aeronautics. He later earned his Masters of Science in Psychology from Capella University.

Patrick then returned home to Montana. It was shortly after this on a camping and boating trip that he met the love of his life and his best friend, Felicia. While their love was founded in friendship, Patrick knew quickly that he and Felicia's future was his destiny. In 2008 they married and with their fur babies Jema and Fala, moved to Helena, MT.

In 2007, Patrick began working for the Veterans Benefits Administration in Helena. Patrick immediately found his value and importance within the organization. As a Decision Review Officer and later a Rating Quality Review Specialist and Union Vice President, Patrick loved to advocate for what he believed in. There was no bigger champion when he believed in a cause. Over the years, Patrick made the VA an extended family and his impact throughout the organization was profound. He believed in the sacred mission to honor all Veterans across the nation.

Patrick was passionate, strong-willed, and stubborn. While those traits describe Patrick in a great way they were not all encompassing. Those who had the pleasure of getting close to him loved his intense wit, sophomoric humor, tender and soulful heart; he was kind and gentle, poetic and philosophical, he never took himself too seriously, he always loved a great prank, and had an absolute love for animals and for his family.

While he is no longer physically present, his soul carries on with the many lives he's touched. In his honor, we are tasked to live this life to the fullest, share his unwavering generosity of spirit, invest in each other, and always reach back for the next person.

Patrick's memories will live on with several aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as countless loved ones to include his sister, Annie Driscoll, her husband, Max and children: Charlie, Vivian, and Titan. He is also loved and survived by his mother-in-law, Judy Restad; sister-in-law, Misti Fyfe, her husband, Shaun and their son, Ole.

Patrick will be welcomed by his grandparents and several family members along with his dogs: Goldie, Jema, Fala, Porter, and his cats: Bobo and Toot Toot all on the rainbow bridge.

Services for Patrick Driscoll will be held in Helena, MT on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Join us at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home or join us online, details at (https://helenafuneralhome.com/upcoming-services/).

In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be sent to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, where Pat and Felicia found many of their beloved babies (lchsmontana.org). Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pat.

May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.