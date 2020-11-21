Patricia M. White, 83

April 29, 1937-Nov. 16, 2020

Once her kids were able to fend for themselves, Patsy took to traveling. She'd visit Philadelphia and Florida with her childhood friend, Susan Taylor Skillman; toured the east coast one October with Jennifer and Gary; New York City with her sister and again for Thanksgiving with Jennifer and kids, bonus daughter, Nancy White, and granddaughter, Emilie; many Black Fridays in Spokane, where she and her friends would see just how many packages they could fit in the car for the drive home (which included shopping spots along the way). Steamboatin' up and down the Mississippi and endless trips to Pacifica, California, to see Rebecca and shop the north half of California. Her love of water drew her to all shores, whether it was ocean, lake or river, including Mackinac Island with her good friend, Roberta Dapp. Fondly known as Granny Rap, after taking her grandsons, Brad and John to an Insane Clown Posse concert in Seattle, she was always up for an adventure with her grandkids.