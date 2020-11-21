Patricia M. White, 83

April 29, 1937-Nov. 16, 2020
Patricia M. White took her last breath on Nov. 16, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Complications from years of smoking, she'd tell you she never had a bad cigarette. That was her way of shutting down the lecture.
Patsy was born April 29, 1937, in Whitehall, Montana, to Patti Duncan Martinson and Karl L. Martinson. Patsy was fiercely proud of her Martinson and Duncan ancestry. Give her a minute and she'd tell you a story.
She was educated in the Whitehall schools and graduated with the class of 1955. She attended Colorado Women's College in Denver. She has lived in Butte since 1965. She was a devoted employee to GCM Services, Inc. for 30 years, until her retirement in 2008.
Once her kids were able to fend for themselves, Patsy took to traveling. She'd visit Philadelphia and Florida with her childhood friend, Susan Taylor Skillman; toured the east coast one October with Jennifer and Gary; New York City with her sister and again for Thanksgiving with Jennifer and kids, bonus daughter, Nancy White, and granddaughter, Emilie; many Black Fridays in Spokane, where she and her friends would see just how many packages they could fit in the car for the drive home (which included shopping spots along the way). Steamboatin' up and down the Mississippi and endless trips to Pacifica, California, to see Rebecca and shop the north half of California. Her love of water drew her to all shores, whether it was ocean, lake or river, including Mackinac Island with her good friend, Roberta Dapp. Fondly known as Granny Rap, after taking her grandsons, Brad and John to an Insane Clown Posse concert in Seattle, she was always up for an adventure with her grandkids.
Patsy was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. She served on the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel Board and volunteered for Dust to Dazzle tours every year.
Patsy is survived by her sons, Anthony J. Dunne and Thomas E. Dunne; daughters, Rebecca S. Parish, her husband, Richard, Jennifer W. Petersen and her husband, Dean; grandchildren, Rachael Garcia, Brad Dunne, his wife, Kadie, John Dunne and Anthony Dunne, Ashley Coleman, Jacklyn Dunne and Carissa Dunne, Grace Petersen, Mitchell Petersen and Cave Petersen; plus 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Kayel M. White; nephews, Monte White and Duncan White; and niece, Elizabeth Gregerson; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Gary L. White, in 1996.
The song ‘Our House' by Madness could have been written for Patsy. Come on everyone sing along:
Our house in the middle of the street
There was always a crowd
There was always something happening
And it's usually quite loud
Our mom she's so house proud
Nothing ever slows her down and a mess is not allowed
She's the one they're going to miss in lots of ways
A celebration of Patsy's life will be held in the spring or when COVID-19 isn't making the rules. Until then, pour her a gin and tonic, don't forget the lime, raise your glass and say skål!
Memorials are preferred to the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel or the Butte Archives.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Patsy. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Patsy and her family.
