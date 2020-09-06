Patricia M. Nevin, 88

March 16, 1932- Sept. 1, 2020
The Lord peacefully called Patricia “Patsy” home to begin her eternal life on September 1, 2020.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, devoted wife, and friend to all was 88.
Patricia was born to Richard and Margret Trythall on March 16, 1932. With her birthday so close to St. Patrick’s Day, her parents named her Patricia. She grew up in Meaderville, in the Italian-American neighborhood, among one of the many diverse ethnic neighborhoods during Butte’s historical mining days.
Patsy graduated from Girls’ Central High School. She became a registered nurse, graduating from the St. James Hospital unit, Sisters of Charity School of Nursing in 1953 and remained there after graduation on the nursing staff.
She married the love of her life, Don “Dutch” Nevin, on February 27, 1954, at St Patrick’s Church. They enjoyed over 51 wonderful years together on this earth and are now in eternity rejoined. She was the wonderful mother of Donny Pat, Diana, Ernie (Rick), Suzette, the proud grandmother of Jeff, Ryan, Mark, Matt, and Jonathan, and the great-grandmother of Riane.
Although Patsy was an only child, she was quickly immersed with her new family of brothers and sisters from Don’s side, along with the Guay’s. Together they enjoyed family picnics, outings at the Columbia Gardens, summers at Georgetown Lake, and socializing at the family owned Vegas Club and later, the Sky Chalet.
In 1970, Patsy and Don left their home on Park Street in Butte to ranch in Whitehall. Together with her love of animals and Don’s love of the land they worked together in raising their children, animals, and alfalfa, not necessarily in that order. Patsy loved her puppies, most especially poodles. She enjoyed being surrounded by all her furry friends. They also enjoyed traveling in their RV and visiting their children and grandchildren.
Patsy taught us that joy is found in the small moments, the ordinary pleasures, and the people close to us. She’ll be remembered for her gentle nature and kind heart. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Patsy is survived by her children and their spouses/significant other, Diana/Sam, Ernie/Martina, Suzette/Dennis; her grandsons, Jeff, Ryan (Fry), Mark, Matt/Nicole, and Jonathan; and her great-granddaughter, Riane (small fry). She also leaves behind Don’s sister, Myrna; her children; her niece, Cindy Fawcett; and nephew, David/Carol Nevin; and many other close relatives.
We would like to thank all of her beloved family and friends as well as the staff at Crest Nursing Home, who provided wonderful care for her.
A mass of Christian burial will be held to celebrate Patsy’s life on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Butte. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, where Patsy’s ashes will be placed with Don and their son Donny Pat. The family asks that you please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Patsy’s name to one of her favorite charities, Silver Bow Humane Society or Our Lady of the Rockies.
