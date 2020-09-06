Patricia M. Nevin, 88

In 1970, Patsy and Don left their home on Park Street in Butte to ranch in Whitehall. Together with her love of animals and Don’s love of the land they worked together in raising their children, animals, and alfalfa, not necessarily in that order. Patsy loved her puppies, most especially poodles. She enjoyed being surrounded by all her furry friends. They also enjoyed traveling in their RV and visiting their children and grandchildren.

Patsy taught us that joy is found in the small moments, the ordinary pleasures, and the people close to us. She’ll be remembered for her gentle nature and kind heart. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

Patsy is survived by her children and their spouses/significant other, Diana/Sam, Ernie/Martina, Suzette/Dennis; her grandsons, Jeff, Ryan (Fry), Mark, Matt/Nicole, and Jonathan; and her great-granddaughter, Riane (small fry). She also leaves behind Don’s sister, Myrna; her children; her niece, Cindy Fawcett; and nephew, David/Carol Nevin; and many other close relatives.

We would like to thank all of her beloved family and friends as well as the staff at Crest Nursing Home, who provided wonderful care for her.