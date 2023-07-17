Mar. 9, 1936—July, 13, 2023

BUTTE—Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Patricia Irene Rademacher, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July, 13, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family.

Patti was born March 9, 1936, to William (Dummy) and Margaret (Muggs) McFadden Janhunen. She was a proud graduate of Greeley Grade School and Butte High School. For many years, Patti worked as a secretary at Monroe Elementary School and Butte VoTech. She had many friends and was a dedicated member of the Red Hat Society, the YMCA, and her clogging group. She was fiercely competitive and grew up speed skating, baton twirling, and cheerleading for her beloved Butte High Bulldogs. She also enjoyed getting together with her club ladies each month. Patti was also a devout member of St Ann’s Catholic Church.

In 1957, Patti married the love of her life, Ed Rademacher. Together they had seven wonderful children. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Grammie”. Patti enjoyed spending time with her family especially during the holidays. She rarely missed a Bulldog home game, a dance recital, or any other event that her grandchildren participated in.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, Ed; children: Ed Rademacher Jr., Susan (Scott) Woodrow, Julie (Dan) Clifford, Janice (Leo) McCarthy, Tim Rademacher, Karen (Bob) Bennie, Dan (Cindy) Rademacher; grandchildren: Kristin (Pete) Blake, Brian (Nina) Woodrow, Jenna McCarthy, Jessica “EJ” (Riley) Bennie, Maria (Dustin Glaser) Woodrow, Nicole (Robert) Hughes; great granddaughters: Peyton, Kairi, and Maeve Blake.

Patti was preceded in death by her brothers Dan; Jinx (Agnes); Gus Janhunen; sister Peggy Vucurovich (George); and her granddaughter Mariah.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and was always there when we needed her. We know she is now reunited with her granddaughter Mariah in heaven, which is a place where she can enjoy all the desserts she wants without gaining an ounce.

.A funeral mass will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to Senior Solutions Hospice Care, Dr Siddoway, nurses Paula and Robin, and Deacon Dan, for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mariah Daye McCarthy Scholarship Fund. PO Box 66, Butte, MT.