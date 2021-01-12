Patricia Beckman, 61

Aug. 10, 1959-Jan. 7, 2021
Patricia Beckman, age 61, passed away peacefully at home among family and loved ones on Jan. 7, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born Aug. 10, 1959, on a military base in Berlin, Germany, to Jack and Nancy Thurman.
Raised in Illinois, she graduated in a small farming community with a large class of 44 students.
After moving to Washington state in her 20s, she met and married the love of her life, Robert Beckman, in 1986, and raised two boys, Jason and Brock. Tricia loved with all of her heart. She worked in retail sales for many years until she invested her hobby into a business, Tricia's Quilts and Boutique. She rarely sat still as she was involved in the community and small business organizations.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Robert; her sons, Jason and Brock; two grandsons, Devon and Damien; and her brothers, Robert, Neil and Wade Thurman; and her father-in-law, Henry Beckman; along with many more extended family and friends that she called family, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Nancy; and her mother-in-law, Doris.
Due to the COVID culture, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. A fundraiser has been developed to assist the family with the accumulated medical bills over the years.
Donations can be made to: gf.me/u/zdmczn
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Tricia.
Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Tricia and her family.
