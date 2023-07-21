Pam Smith Johnson

August 9, 1955 - July 17, 2023

HAMILTON - Pam Smith Johnson, 67, of Hamilton passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was born August 9, 1955 in Butte, MT the daughter of Walter "Sam" and Peggy Smith.

Pam graduated from Butte High School in 1973 and then graduated from Montana Tech in 1997 at the age of 42. She was a longtime accountant O'Keefe Drilling in Butte before beginning with the State of Montana and remaining there until her retirement in 2018.

Pam enjoyed sewing and genealogy. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Pam is survived by three sons: Corey Johnson and wife, Danyelle of Hamilton; Chris Johnson and wife, Janelle of Fairbanks, Alaska; and Travis Johnson of Mt. Vernon, WA; two brothers: Butch Smith and wife, Cheryl of Hamilton and Bill Smith and wife, Pam of Spokane, WA; sister, Vicki Smith of Bothell, WA; six grandchildren: Joe and wife, Lyric, Abby, Madison, Justine and husband, Josh, Jayce and Jordyn; and three great-grandchildren: Lakelin, Adeline and Vance.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Graveside services will be held Monday, July 24, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Butte.

Condolences may left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.